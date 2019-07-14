Four booked under POCSO Act in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Police registered a kidnap case and booked four persons under POCSO Act for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl.



The victim went missing from her house at Kuderu on July 2 and her father filed a missing case on the same day. Meanwhile, the girl escaped from her kidnappers at Kuderu on Friday night.

“Based on the statement of the girl, police altered the missing case to kidnap and also booked four persons under POCSO Act,” Anantapur DSP PN Babu said. He said that a hunt is on to nab them.