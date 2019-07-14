Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur collector conducts surprise inspections during selection of village volunteers in Andhra

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inspected the primary health centre (PHC) of Medikonduru and expressed displeasure over functioning of the staff.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducted a surprise inspection, while interviews were being conducted for selection of  Grama Volunteers in mandal headquarters of Yadlapadu and Medikonduru on Saturday.

On the occasion, he monitored the selection process and even interviewed the candidates who were present at MPDO offices.

He, along with other officers, checked the credentials of the candidates during the interviews. He directed the officials to select the candidates on the basis of merit and maintain transparency to keep at bay any allegations about foul play during the interviews.

He asked the officers to check the background of the candidates, who were participating in the interviews, check out their interest in serving the public. He asked the officers to follow the guidelines while selecting the candidates through interviews.

He further observed that the candidates’ knowledge of the schemes being implemented by the government. He directed the officers to complete the selection process as per the schedule and report the same to the district headquarters immediately.

He also inspected the primary health centre (PHC) of Medikonduru and expressed displeasure over functioning of the staff there as they did not take care of the prevailing unhygienic conditions at the centre.

e directed the staff to take up repair works of doors, windows which were damaged and asked them to take up patchworks of the PHC building immediately. He said that he would visit again and the staff should complete the repair works within stipulated time. 

MPDO Madhuri, deputy tahsildar Nirmala, EOPRD Parvathi and other officers accompanied the collector.

