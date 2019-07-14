International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution to hold awareness programme in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution’s (ICADR) regional centre of Hyderabad, in association with Guntur Bar Association, will be conducting an awareness programme on Alternative Dispute Resolution (Arbitration) for the benefit of members of Guntur Bar Association at Guntur district court premises, on Monday evening.

On the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge A. Hari Haranadha Sarma of Guntur District Court will be the chief guest of the inaugural function and will inaugurate the programme at Guntur District Bar Association on Monday.



On the occasion he will also address the participants. The ICADR is an autonomous organisation working under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India. Chief Justice of India is its chairperson.