Home States Andhra Pradesh

International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution to hold awareness programme in Andhra Pradesh

Principal District and Sessions Judge A. Hari Haranadha Sarma of Guntur District Court will be the chief guest at awareness programme on Alternative Dispute Resolution (Arbitration).

Published: 14th July 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution to hold awareness programme in Andhra Pradesh

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution’s (ICADR) regional centre of Hyderabad, in association with Guntur Bar Association, will be conducting an awareness programme on Alternative Dispute Resolution (Arbitration) for the benefit of members of Guntur Bar Association at Guntur district court premises, on Monday evening. 

On the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge A. Hari Haranadha Sarma of Guntur District Court will be the chief guest of the inaugural function and will inaugurate the programme at Guntur District Bar Association on Monday.

On the occasion he will also address the participants. The ICADR is an autonomous organisation working under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India. Chief Justice of India is its chairperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Guntur International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution Guntur Bar Association Alternative Dispute Resolution A. Hari Haranadha Sarma Guntur District Bar Association Supreme Court of India
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp