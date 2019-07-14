Loco derailment hits train services in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many passengers had a harrowing time with the derailment of a loco in the yard of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.



On Saturday morning, the derailment affected the movement of some of the regular trains; some of the trains were cancelled and a few short-terminated.



Because of the derailment some of the passenger trains from Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur, Machilipatnam/Narasapur, Rayagada, Durg, Kakinada and Palasa were cancelled.

Some trains such as Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express, LTT- Visakhapatnam, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express, Ratnachal Express and three passenger trains were short-terminated at Duvvada. The Railway officials completed the rerailment of the loco and the train services resumed in the evening.

The derailment affected the regular running of trains, making the passengers wait for hours at the station.



They were in the dark on the status of trains. After the announcement of the cancelled trains, some of the passengers waited for alternative trains, while a few chose other modes of transport. Some of the trains, running late into the night on Saturday were rescheduled to Sunday.

New train schedule:



Train No 18519 Visakhapatnam LTT Express is rescheduled to leave at 2 am on July 14 instead of schedule departure of 11.25 pm on July 13.



Train No 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express is rescheduled to leave at 3 am on Sunday instead of 8.05 pm on July 13