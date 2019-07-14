Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loco derailment hits train services in Andhra Pradesh

Loco derailment in Visakhapatnam Railway Station affected the movement of some of the regular trains; some of the trains were cancelled and a few short-terminated. 

Published: 14th July 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Many passengers had a harrowing time with the derailment of a loco in the yard of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

On Saturday morning, the derailment affected the movement of some of the regular trains; some of the trains were cancelled and a few short-terminated. 

Because of the derailment some of the passenger trains from Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur, Machilipatnam/Narasapur, Rayagada, Durg, Kakinada and Palasa were cancelled. 

Some trains such as Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express, LTT- Visakhapatnam, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express, Ratnachal Express and three passenger trains were short-terminated at Duvvada.  The Railway officials completed the rerailment of the loco and the train services resumed in the evening. 

The derailment affected the regular running of trains, making the passengers wait for hours at the station.

They were in the dark on the status of trains. After the announcement of the cancelled trains, some of the passengers waited for alternative trains, while a few chose other modes of transport.  Some of the trains, running late into the night on Saturday were rescheduled to Sunday. 

New train schedule:

Train No 18519 Visakhapatnam LTT Express is rescheduled to leave at 2 am on July 14 instead of schedule departure of 11.25 pm on July 13.  

Train No 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express is rescheduled to leave at 3 am on Sunday instead of 8.05 pm on July 13

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Railway Station Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express Visakhapatnam-Korba Express Andhra Pradesh Railways
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp