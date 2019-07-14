Woman constable in Andhra Pradesh survives suicide bid

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman constable consumed rat poison due to family disputes at Sattenapalli in Guntur district late on Friday night.



According to Sattenapalli Rural SI Mounisha, 27-year-old Tatiparthi Sivanagamalleswari consumed rat poison at her residence. The police shifted her to a private hospital for treatment after coming to know about the incident through locals.

Sivanagamalleswari is reported to have secretly married constable Surendra, who is already married. He is attached to the Narasaraopet I Town police station.



Knowing that he had already another woman three months ago, so lodged a complaint with the Narasaraopet seeking action against him.

The police started an investigation and conducted counselling. Following this, she consumed rat poison at her residence of Sattenapalli. She is said to be responding well to treatment.



The police recorded her statement on Saturday.