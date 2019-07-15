DCHS probes CHC first-aid issue

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the news report ‘Sanitation worker gives first-aid to the boy’ at Palasa CHC, published in TNIE on Sunday, District Collector J Nivas issued directions to the district medical and health officials to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

Following the directives, District Coordinator for Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr B Surya Rao on Sunday conducted an inquiry into the incident. He spoke to doctors, staff nurses and sanitation workers of the hospital apart from Bhavani who provided first-aid treatment to the boy. He issued strict directions to the hospital authorities and even sanitation workers to ensure that such things are not repeated in the future.

Speaking to newsmen, the DCHS said that the sanitation worker, who was present at the CHC when the boy reached there, provided the first-aid although she was not competent. He said that he would submit the inquiry report to the district collector.