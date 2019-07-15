Dy Speaker inaugurates apartments for disabled

GUNTUR: Deputy Assembly Speaker Kona Raghupathi inaugurated 59 apartments constructed by the AP Housing Department, in association with Village Reconstruction Organisation (VRO) for physically challenged persons at Vedullapalli village in Bapatla mandal on Sunday.He said the government plans to construct 25 lakh houses for the poor people in the State in the coming five years. Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, VRO Director Peter Daniel, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and others were present.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
RBI imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India
Saravana Bhavan hotel owner P Rajagopal moves HC for treatment in private hospital
No My Lords, Your Lordships at Rajasthan High Court from now on
Drug gangs behind Sri Lanka Easter bombings, President Sirisena claims
Scientists hail ISRO for detecting Chandrayaan-2 glitch in time
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP