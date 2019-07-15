Dy Speaker inaugurates apartments for disabled

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Deputy Assembly Speaker Kona Raghupathi inaugurated 59 apartments constructed by the AP Housing Department, in association with Village Reconstruction Organisation (VRO) for physically challenged persons at Vedullapalli village in Bapatla mandal on Sunday.He said the government plans to construct 25 lakh houses for the poor people in the State in the coming five years. Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, VRO Director Peter Daniel, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and others were present.