‘Hike age of retirement’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government Employees Unions Joint Action Committee has demanded that the government increase the retirement age of Class IV government employees from 60 to 62. In a press release, JAC district president Vidya Sagar said when the retirement age of other classes of employees was 58, the retirement age of Class IV employees used to be 60. But, when the previous government increased the retirement age of government employees by two years, the same was not applied to Class IV employees. The government should set right the same and enhance the retirement age by two years for Class IV employees. Further, he said 20 per cent IR announced by the previous government should be applied for April, May and June.