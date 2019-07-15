Mothers of polytechnic students to get Amma Vodi scheme benefit?

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Are polytechnic and ITI students also going to be included in the Amma Vodi scheme? According to official sources, the chances of extending it to polytechnic students are high as the government has included Intermediate students in the scheme, which was first announced only for schoolchildren.

In the State budget, Rs 6,455.8 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, under which a cash incentive of Rs 15,000 every year would be given to all women from economically poor sections who send their children to school. As many as 14 lakh families are expected to benefit from one of the YSRC government’s flagship schemes.

Initially, the scheme was announced only for schoolchildren. Later, in a review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended it to Intermediate students.

Many educationists have demanded that the State government include polytechnic colleges in the Amma Vodi scheme. They reasoned that most of the polytechnic students come from a poor background and they are joining the course after Class X. Many parents also raised similar demands.

Meanwhile, officials have responded positively to the requests. Speaking to TNIE, MLC KS Lakshman Rao said, “We welcome the government’s move to include Intermediate students in the Amma Vodi scheme. Students in the same age group are studying in polytechnic colleges and ITIs. They should be included in the scheme.”

“If the government doesn’t include them, no student will turn up for polytechnic colleges or ITIs in future and everyone will choose Intermediate colleges even though their interest lies in the technical sector,” the MLC pointed out.

However, there is a technical problem in including polytechnic and ITI students in the scheme as they come under the Technical Education department, whereas the Intermediate students come under the School Education department.

Even the Amma Vodi scheme was initiated under the School Education department and funds were also allocated to it. In order to include polytechnic and ITI students, funds have to be allocated to the Technical Education Department, by bringing in a separate government order.

Flagship scheme

Rs 6,455.8 crore has been earmarked for the scheme

Rs 15,000 every year will be given to all women from economically poor sections who send their children

to school

14 lakh families expected to benefit