MP: Take up KV works in Chilakaluripet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu urged District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar to take up works of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chilakaluripet Assembly segment immediately. The MP made a representation to the Collector in this regard.

The Central government sanctioned the Kendriya Vidyalaya long ago. The State government allotted 10.11 acres of land for it at Irlapadu village in Nadendla mandal. A farmer moved court pertaining to ownership of 1.8 acres of land. As a result, the works have not been taken up. He urged the Collector to take up the works of Kendriya Vidyalaya in the remaining 8.22 acres of land.

The MP said he already met the officials concerned in New Delhi pertaining to setting up of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chilakaluripet and they agreed to give all necessary clearances within a week. The works should be completed in a time bound manner for the benefit of students, he said.