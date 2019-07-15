PMLA Tribunal tells ED not to take possession of Penna Cements land   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Appellate Tribunal of PMLA (The Prevention of Money-Laundering Act), New Delhi, has directed the Enforcement Directorate not to take possession of 231.09 acres of land at Kamalapadu, Gudipadu, Kundankota and Nittor villages of Yadiki mandal in Anantapur district belonging to Penna Cement Industries Limited. However, the attachment of the properties shall continue.

Similarly, Pioneer Holiday Resort Ltd has been allowed to furnish a fixed deposit receipt of an amount of `6,69,37,415 in favour of Enforcement Directorate and the property — entire basement no. 3, total 9th floor, 8th floor and part of the 7th floor of the Hotel buildings in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad — which was attached by the ED shall be released.

However, Pioneer Holiday Resort Ltd was asked not to dispose of the said floors of the property till the final order is passed by the special court in the complaints pending and informed that it shall not claim any equity on the said floors if any renovations and repairs are made.

The directions were given by the Appellate Tribunal while dealing with the petitions filed against Enforcement Directorate for attachment of their respective properties while investigating disproportionate assets case against YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In its judgement, the Tribunal observed that CBI chargesheet and allegations made therein or any FIR or criminal complaint cannot be taken as gospel truth by any agency including the ED and Adjudicating Authority as the said allegations are yet to be proved before court as per law.