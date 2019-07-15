Six more students fall ill due to food poisoning

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Six more students of the AP Tribal Residential School fell ill on Sunday and were shifted to the government hospital in Rayachoti. As many as 80 students of AP Tribal Welfare Residential School fell ill after having breakfast on Saturday. A medical camp was set up to provide treatment to the students on the premises of residential hostel. The doctors said the students fell ill after having breakfast. Leaders of student unions accused the principal and warden of not providing quality food and maintaining hygienic conditions in the school.