Sujana Chowdary says he advised N Chandrababu Naidu against fight with Centre, BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary, popularly called Sujana Chowdary, who recently joined the BJP from the TDP, said he had advised former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu against confrontation with the Centre, but in vain. He said that the TDP carried out ‘Adharma Poratam’ in guise of ‘Dharma Poratam’ to create unrest among the people of Andhra Pradesh. Sujana also suggested that the YSRC government should not be adamant on special category status (SCS) and accept the special package for the benefit of the State.

Stating that no other State in the country post Independence benefited as much as AP did under the BJP-led Centre’s rule in the last five years, Sujana, who was on his maiden visit to the State on Sunday after switching loyalties to the saffron party, said he would soon divulge the details on the assistance provided to the State by the Centre.

Speaking at a get-together organised by the BJP, he said, “In independent India, no Central government had given as much to AP as the BJP-led NDA did. In cooperative federalism, the Centre can’t favour a State at the cost of another. Forgetting this, the earlier government in the State resorted to ‘Adharma Porata Deeksha’ to create unrest among public. I explicitly advised against it. But, we had to toe the party’s line.”

Sujana also said he would soon tour across the State to strengthen the BJP. Later, in a press conference in Vijayawada, the former Union minister observed that the YSRC government was resorting to vindictive politics. “Even though it is too early to comment, if we see the developments in the last 40 days, the YSRC seems to be interested in digging into the past and planning whom to trouble. This shouldn’t be the case,” he suggested.

When asked about the YSRC’s demand for SCS, Sujana reiterated that it was a closed chapter. He said even if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or Chandrababu Naidu were to become the Prime Minister, SCS can’t be accorded to Andhra Pradesh. “Instead, I would appeal to the YSRC government, not to be adamant and accept the special package,” he said.

To a question if the Centre would book cases against Naidu, he remarked, “The Centre won’t resort to such things. If there are any such issues, law will take its own course. But, the BJP wouldn’t do so,” he said.

Expose Naidu: Deodhar to CM

BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a responsibility to expose the corruption of Chandrababu Naidu and hand over the evidence to the Centre so that the TDP supremo could be jailed. “If Naidu has committed corruption or crime, it is the duty of CM Jagan to unravel it. AP has shortage of money. The Centre released funds, but it has not reached the public. So, where did it go? The theft should be exposed. The files should be sent to CBI, ED and others for further probe. If this happens, I assure you that Naidu would be jailed in two years,” he said.