Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sujana Chowdary says he advised N Chandrababu Naidu against fight with Centre, BJP

Says Adharma Poratam against Centre was to create unrest among people

Published: 15th July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sujana Chowdary.

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary, popularly called Sujana Chowdary, who recently joined the BJP from the TDP, said he had advised former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu against confrontation with the Centre, but in vain. He said that the TDP carried out ‘Adharma Poratam’ in guise of ‘Dharma Poratam’ to create unrest among the people of Andhra Pradesh. Sujana also suggested that the YSRC government should not be adamant on special category status (SCS) and accept the special package for the benefit of the State.

Stating that no other State in the country post Independence benefited as much as AP did under the BJP-led Centre’s rule in the last five years, Sujana, who was on his maiden visit to the State on Sunday after switching loyalties to the saffron party, said he would soon divulge the details on the assistance provided to the State by the Centre.

Speaking at a get-together organised by the BJP, he said, “In independent India, no Central government had given as much to AP as the BJP-led NDA did. In cooperative federalism, the Centre can’t favour a State at the cost of another. Forgetting this, the earlier government in the State resorted to ‘Adharma Porata Deeksha’ to create unrest among public. I explicitly advised against it. But, we had to toe the party’s line.”
Sujana also said he would soon tour across the State  to strengthen the BJP. Later, in a press conference in Vijayawada, the former Union minister observed that the YSRC government was resorting to vindictive politics. “Even though it is too early to comment, if we see the developments in the last 40 days, the YSRC seems to be interested in digging into the past and planning whom to trouble. This shouldn’t be the case,” he suggested.

When asked about the YSRC’s demand for SCS, Sujana reiterated that it was a closed chapter. He said even if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or Chandrababu Naidu were to become the Prime Minister, SCS can’t be accorded to Andhra Pradesh. “Instead, I would appeal to the YSRC government, not to be adamant and accept the special package,” he said.

To a question if the Centre would book cases against Naidu, he remarked, “The Centre won’t resort to such things. If there are any such issues, law will take its own course. But, the BJP wouldn’t do so,” he said.

Expose Naidu: Deodhar to CM  
BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a responsibility to expose the corruption of Chandrababu Naidu and hand over the evidence to the Centre so that the TDP supremo could be jailed. “If Naidu has committed corruption or crime, it is the duty of CM Jagan to unravel it. AP has shortage of money. The Centre released funds, but it has not reached the public. So, where did it go? The theft should be exposed. The files should be sent to CBI, ED and others for further probe. If this happens, I assure you that Naidu would be jailed in two years,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Chowdary Sujana Chowdary TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp