TDP MP Kesineni Nani asks Chandrababu Naidu to control his 'pet dog'

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: The war of words between two leaders of the TDP in Andhra Pradesh touched a new low with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani on Monday asking the party President N. Chandrababu Naidu to control his "pet dog".

The MP asked the former Chief Minister to clarify whether he wants him to continue in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or not.

"Chandra Babu Garu if you don't want people like me in the party you can let me know. I will resign as Member of Parliament and also to the Party membership. If you want people like me to continue, please control your pet dog," tweeted Nani.

The tweet has an obvious referrence to TDP leader and Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Buddha Venkanna with whom Nani had a war of words on the micro blogging site.

Reacting to the MP's latest tweet, Venkanna announced that he was putting an end to the 'twitter war' for the sake of the party and Chandrababu Naidu.

"I come from weaker section of the society. Chandrababu Naidu Garu gave me MLC post and I am loyal to him. I don't mind whatever name you call me for this," tweeted Venkanna.

The two leaders have been accusing each other of planning to switch loyalty to ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Referring to rumours that Venkanna met YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy recently, Nani said the MLC was ready to kowtow to Reddy.

"Till yesterday, it was Naidu's feet, from tomorrow it will be Vijay Sai's feet. Only the person has changed. Feet remain the same," tweeted Nani on Sunday.

In response to this, the MLC termed Nani an opportunist who joined hands with leaders of other political parties.

"It is unfortunate that a person who cannot get four votes on his own got four posts. A person who cannot utter four words and write four sentences is tweeting now," the MP tweeted.

Nani was one of the three TDP MPs re-elected in recent elections. He, however, was unhappy with Naidu after the latter appointed Guntur MP Galla Jayadev as TDP parliamentary party leader and Srikakulam MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu as the party leader in the Lok Sabha.

To protest over Naidu's move, Nani refused accept the post of party whip in the House. He had asked the party chief to appoint someone more capable and efficient than him.

