TDP MP, MLC indulge in verbal war on Twitter

A war of words broke out on Sunday between a TDP MP and MLC, exposing the internal rumblings in the party after its election rout.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A war of words broke out on Sunday between a TDP MP and MLC, exposing the internal rumblings in the party after its election rout. The leaders in question are party MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, who has been taking to Twitter over the past few days to raise his voice against the party high command, and party MLC Buddha Venkanna.

“A person, who cannot even get four votes, had managed to secure four posts. A person, who cannot read and write four words, is tweeting. Unfortunate!’’ Nani tweeted.In response, Venkanna tweeted, “We need a leader who fights for the party in the time of crisis. A leader who tries to destabilise the party with the help of other parties is dangerous. We need a leader who supports Chandrababu like a soldier,  not an opportunist like you.’’

Nani, in another tweet, said, “Till today, you are at the feet of Chandrababu. From tomorrow, you will be at the feet of Vijayasai Reddy (YSRC leader). People are different, but your position is the same.’’
Meanwhile, another TDP leader Nagul Meera joined the issue and supported Kesineni. “Kesineni Nani is a leader, who has the quality of fighting in support of his leader,” he said.

