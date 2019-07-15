TDP twitter war: Kesineni Srinivas offers to resign, Budda Venkanna says he's done tweeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYWADA: A day after levelling personal accusations against MLC Budda Venkanna through twitter, TDP Vijayawada leader and MP Kesineni Srinivas, who is popularly known as Nani, offered to quit as MP and also from the party membership, if the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu does not rein in his `pet dog'.

The MP was engaged in a twitter war with Venkanna since the past few weeks.

After the new tweet by Nani, the party high command had reportedly reached out to the two leaders and asked them to restrain themselves.

After apparently getting the call from the high command, Venkanna said he is ending the twitter war to avoid harming the party further.

In his tweet, he said that he will not react to whatever Nani called him.

"I am indebted to Chandrababu garu for making me, a leader from the BC community, an MLC. Keeping in mind the interests of Chandrababu garu and the party, I am putting an end to this twitter war from my side,'' Venkanna said.

On Monday, Nani had tweeted, "Chandrababu Garu if you don't want people like me in the party, you can let me know. I will resign as Member of Parliament and also from the Party membership. If you want people like me to continue, please control your pet dog.''