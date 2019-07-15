Three bodies, sprinkled blood found in Siva temple in AP's Anantapur district, human sacrifice suspected

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Three persons, including an elderly couple, were found murdered in an ancient Lord Siva temple in Anantapur district on Monday. Police and locals suspect the trio might have been offered as a sacrifice by treasure hunters to lay their hands on the hidden treasures in the temple. The assailants sprinkled the blood of the trio in the premises of the temple giving suspicion of human sacrifice.

The incident took place in Koditikita village of Tanakallu mandal of the district. According to police, the couple from Madanapalle in neighbouring Chittoor district Siva Reddy and Kamalamma erected a temporary shed to take up the restoration works of the ancient temple which was left neglected for some years.

The other deceased, Satya Laxmi, who hails from the same village had came to the temple to sleep there. The temple is located on the outskirts of the Koditikita village.

On Monday morning, locals found the dead bodies of the trio lying at separate locations in the temple and informed the police. Investigators rushed to the temple and found blood sprinkled in the entire temple.

"We are suspecting the trio might have been offered as human sacrifice to get suspected hidden treasure in the temple,'' a senior police official said adding they are looking into other angles. Police are also investigating whether the couple from Madanapalle town were having any old disputes in their native place.