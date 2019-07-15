Woman poisons two kids, ends life

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident, a woman killed her two children by feeding them poison and committed suicide at a temple in G Narayanapuram of Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. She resorted to the extreme step allegedly due to depression over her two children’s health problems and poor financial status.

The deceased, 30-year-old B Anitha, 6-year-old son B Uma Maheswara Rao and 9-year-old daughter Ramyasri, were residents of G Narayanapuram area and native of Baruva village in Sompeta mandal of Srikakulam district.

According to Pendurthy CI Venku Naidu, on Sunday Anitha, gave poison to her children and then took the same.