Youth knifed to death over ‘illicit’ affair

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth was murdered by one Satti Babu (28) on suspicion of illicit affair with his wife. The incident took place on the Main Road at Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The deceased, K Rajesh, was a resident of Yedla Veedhi in Chodavaram and accused Satti Babu, is a resident of Binnavolu village in Chodavaram mandal.

According to the police, Satti Babu came on a bike with helmet on Sunday morning and knifed Rajesh to death. Soon after the incident, Narsipatnam ASP Areef Hafeez, Anakapalle DSP Vivekananda and Anakapalle (Rural) CI P V Narasimha Murthy inspected the crime scene.

Just an hour after the murder, the CCTV footage and phone call data could help police teams nab Satti Babu.The body of Rajesh has been sent for postmortem.