Andhra Pradesh education department officials spend night at Kurnool’s ‘haunted’ hostel

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In response to the news item Haunted by ‘ghost’, girls vacate hostel published in these columns dated 15.7.2019, the officials of education department spent a night at the AP Model School located in C Belagal of Kurnool district on Monday to instil confidence among girl students.

Belagal tahsildhar Venkateswarlu, along with his staff, visited the school hostel and asked the students to return from their native places. He directed the school and hostel staff to stay along with the students at night time.

On Monday evening, mandal education officer S Jyothi interacted with the students at the school.

She, along with school staff, stayed back in the hostel. School principal B Kishore said around 40 students returned to the hostel from their native places. Remaining students will return by Tuesday, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, District Education Officer S Tahera Sulthana said an awareness programme will be organised at the school on Tuesday with the support of Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV). JVV State secretary Spandana Suresh said awareness programmes will be organised in all hostels across the district.