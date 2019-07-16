Andhra Pradesh government reconstitutes panel on Naxalite issue

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Monday issued an order for reconstituting the high-power Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to take decisions on the issues connected with Naxalite problems in the state.
Ministers of Home, Revenue, Tribal Welfare and Roads and Buildings departments were included in the committee. Principal Secretary (GAD Political) will be the convener of the committee.
Functions of panel
-
To look into various issues connected with rehabilitation of surrendered extremists
-
Review implementation of the policy of payment of ex gratia to the next of kin of deceased persons in the extremist violence
-
Review implementation of policy of payment of ex gratia to the damages caused to the houses and movable properties due to extremist violence
-
Solve other issues related to the issue