Andhra Pradesh government reconstitutes panel on Naxalite issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Monday issued an order for reconstituting the high-power Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to take decisions on the issues connected with Naxalite problems in the state.

Ministers of Home, Revenue, Tribal Welfare and Roads and Buildings departments were included in the committee. Principal Secretary (GAD Political) will be the convener of the committee.

Functions of panel