Andhra Pradesh man arrested for duping businessman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man trying to cheat a mobile company owner of Rs 3 lakh in the name of sponsorship under the guise of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal assistant, was arrested by Arundelpet police on Monday.

According to Arundelpet police, the offender Budumuru Nagaraju was a resident of Polanki mandal in Srikakulam district and involved in multiple cheating cases using celebrity impersonation.

Guntur West DSP J Kulasekhar said that the culprit Budumuru Nagaraju collected the phone number of the complainant -Happy Mobile Company Managing Director Santosh Kumar on July 4 and introduced himself as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal assistant to him and demanded Rs 3 lakh under sponsorship as an excuse.

On July 11, Santosh Kumar lodged a complaint against Nagaraju after he became aware of the latter’s fraudulent activity.

Deputy Superintendent of Police J Kulasekhar congratulated Arundelpet Circle Inspector B Srinivasa Rao and Sub-Inspector G Bala Krishna for the deft handling of the case and nabbing the accused.