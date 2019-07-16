Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘BJPs's target is to achieve power in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in 2024’: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kanna Lakshminarayana along with several other leaders participated in the BJP membership drive in Chirala and  Ongole constituencies on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “Our target is to come to power in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next general elections in 2024. Accordingly, we have laid emphasis on strengthening the BJP in the Telugu States.   We are hopeful of achieving our target by highlighting people’s issues as the opposition parties in AP and Telangana are not playing their roles effectively,” said BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana.

He along with several other leaders participated in the BJP membership drive in Chirala and  Ongole constituencies on Monday. Some fishermen community leaders joined the BJP in presence of the Kanna at Chirala, who welcomed them into the party fold with party scarves.  

“Our target is to enrol 25 lakh members in the party in the State. Some former MLAs, MLCs and MPs are likely to join the BJP in the coming days attracted by the progressive ideology,” Lakshminarayana said.  
Interacting with mediapersons, the State BJP president felt that the new village volunteer system of the YSRC government looked like Janmabhoomi Committees of the previous TDP regime which ruled the roost. “The BJP will definitely emerge as the one and only alternative to the ruling YSRC in Andhra Pradesh by next general elections,” he said.

