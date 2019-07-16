Energy Minister Balineni’s associate taken into police custody for questioning?

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The probe into alleged misuse of recommendation letters issued by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to some government employees to help them get transferred to places of their choice, seems to have entered a critical phase as the police had reportedly taken a key aide connected with the minister’s local office into custody.

It is learnt that the police are questioning him at a secret place pertaining to misuse of recommendation letters issued by the minister. The police are said to have obtained crucial information from him pertaining to the scandal. The ruling YSRC also wants disposal of the case at the earliest as it will have an adverse impact on the clean image of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“We are also facing an embarrassing situation as a few cops are suspected to be involved in the scam. We have decided to probe the matter thoroughly before registering a case. Later, the culprits will be arrested. The entire issue will be looked into within two or three days,” a district-level police official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity.

Local leaders of both ruling YSRC and opposition Telugu Desam are trying to exploit the situation for political mileage. Some TDP leaders alleged that Balineni had himself issued a large number of recommendation letters without verifying the eligibility of employees.

Huge amount of money changed hands and the minister’s local office had a major role in the entire scam, the TDP leaders said.

Refuting the charge, YSRC city president Singaraju Venkata Rao and others alleged that the TDP leaders were trying to malign the clean image of Balineni though he was in no way involved in the matter. “It is Balineni who came forward to order a secret police inquiry into the matter after the misuse of recommendation letters came to his notice.

However, the opposition TDP is levelling baseless charges against the minister. The YSRC government as well as Balineni are very clear on their stand. The real culprits will be brought to book soon and the truth will prevail,” YSRC leaders said.