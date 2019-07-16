Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Ensure release of 46 Andhra Pradesh fishermen jailed in Pakistan': Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha

The YSRC MP said the Pakistani maritime security agencies had captured 12 fishermen in October and 34 in November last year.

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising the issue of jailed Indian fishermen in Pakistan, especially those from AP, YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has urged the Centre to ensure their release at the earliest.

Vijayasai raised the issue during zero hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The YSRC MP said the Pakistani maritime security agencies had captured 12 fishermen in October and 34 in November last year by illegally entering into Indian territorial waters and they were remanded to a prison in Karachi.

“It is eight months now and still they have not been released by the Pakistan government,’’ he said. The MP said Pakistan confirmed that there were 483 Indian fishermen languishing in their jails. Of them, 46 fishermen were captured in October and November last year and 22 of them are from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, Vijayasai said, adding that those fishermen from AP had migrated to Gujarat for work. He wondered as to what the Indian Coast Guard was doing when Pakistan agencies purportedly entered into the Indian territorial waters.

Stating that he led a delegation of jailed fishermen families from AP to the foreign affairs minister in the previous government to get the captured fishermen released, Vijayasai said the then foreign affairs minister had assured to get consular access to the jailed fishermen, but nothing has happened so far.
The MP urged the Centre to intervene in the issue and press the Indian High Commission in Pakistan to ensure that the captured fishermen are released or at least they get consular access.

