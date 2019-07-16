Guntur Municipal Corporation revamps parks with a touch of green

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken up the task of turning the city green on a priority-basis with setting up parks and planting saplings on both sides of road dividers.The civic body has identified 11 parks to develop the green cover and Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has personally monitored these along with the officers.

These parks will be installed with playground equipment for children, walking tracks for senior citizens and saplings planted as part of beautification of the parks. The officials concerned have also been interacting with the denizens for their suggestions on further improvement of the parks. Recently, GMC spent more than `50 lakh for the development of a new park with all such amenities at RTC Colony here. It also spent `30 lakh on development of a park at Shyamala Nagar, `6 lakh for parks in Koritapadu park, SVN Colony, Nav Bharat Nagar, Chittugunta each. The officials took on planting saplings on road dividers of Amaravati, Medical Club, RTC, Market, Collectorate and Naz Center Road.