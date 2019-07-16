Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Green Tribunal pulls up MoEF on Purushothapatnam project

The NGT was dealing with a petition filed by Jammula Chowdaraiah, Madicharla Satyanarayana and Ramakrishna against the project stating that its construction is illegal.

Published: 16th July 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday pulled up the Ministry of Environment and Forest for its silence when Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Project in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was being constructed without permissions.

The NGT was dealing with a petition filed by Jammula Chowdaraiah, Madicharla Satyanarayana and Ramakrishna against the project stating that its construction is illegal.When the representative of MoEF claimed that Purushothapatnam was part of the Polavaram project, the tribunal sought to know how can Purushothapatnam project be a part of Polavaram project when it has a separate DPR (Detailed Project Report). 

The NGT also pointed out that the MoEF has not bothered to pursue the matter when the Tribal Affairs department brought the issue to its notice, highlighting the lapses.No public hearing was conducted and no environment clearance obtained for the project, it observed and pointed out that in its affidavit, the Union Ministry of Water Resources has clearly mentioned that Purushothapatnam was not part of the Polavaram project.

The NGT also directed the MoEF to initiate action against the officials who are responsible for violation of rules and regulations. During the hearing, the NGT, which was miffed with the way MoEF dealt with the issue, pulled it up several times.

It also wondered as to what the ministry was doing until now, when the construction of the project commenced in 2017. Representatives appearing for the MoEF sought one week time to submit a report on the action taken with regard to Purushothapatnam. After this, the NGT adjourned the case hearing to August 7.

