Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement is Andhra government’s responsibility, says Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Monday made it clear that the responsibility of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of the families displaced by the Polavaram Irrigation Project rested with the State government.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave a clarification to that effect while answering to a question raised by YSR Congress member V Vijay Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha.Vijaya Sai sought to know if it was true that gross irregularities and misappropriation of funds took place in the R&R implementation and if the Centre was contemplating an inquiry by the CBI. A similar question was also raised by BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao.

The minister explained that the R&R was being directly handled by the State government and, anything in thing regard, was its responsibility. “As regards the grievances of the displaced, there is a redressal mechanism set up by the State government. A separate committee headed by Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Welfare is looking into the R&R grievances of those in tribal areas,” he said.

Shekhawat further clarified that there was no request either from the State government or any others seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the project execution till date.Vijaya Sai sought to know the reason for setting up of a revised estimates committee to look into the cost estimates of the project and how long it would take for the Union Water Resources Ministry to send the proposal to the Ministry of Finance for its approval.

Shekawat explained that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre had to bear the cost of the irrigation component of the project, which was Rs 7,168 crore as on April 1, 2014, after deducting Rs 5,000 and odd crore spent by the State.

“Now with the new cost calculations brought into picture, the State government has made the claims of the revised cost estimates, which was forwarded to the Ministry of Finance and based on the circular from Finance Ministry (dated August 5, 2016), the Committee on the Revised Cost Estimates was constituted and it is headed by a joint secretary. One meeting of the Committee had already taken place on June 26 and efforts will be made to convene another meeting of the committee at the earliest and take a necessary decision,” he clarified.

Shekhawat also pointed out that the Ministry of Finance had asked the State government to have an audit of the amount (Rs 5000 and odd crore) spent on the project before April 1, 2014, and submit the balance sheets. “Auditing of some Rs 3000 crore and odd was done and the auditing of the balance amount is pending. I request the State government to have it done at the earliest, so the revised cost estimates issue of Polavaram could be settled at the earliest,” he said.

On the occasion, Congress member Jairam Ramesh sought to know if the Centre was to bear the 90 per cent of the revised estimate cost of Polavaramt which, he said was Rs 50,000 and odd crores, as it’s a national project, the minister explained that the revised cost estimate was being processed by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), as per norms of any inter-state project. “However it does not mean that Centre will own 100 percent of what TAC approves and pay. We have referred the matter to the Finance Ministry and it will decide,” he said.

Later, speaking to a private TV channel, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao alleged massive irregularities in construction of the Polavaram project and also claimed that large amounts of public money meant for R&R was misappropriated. “We will ask the Prime Minister to initiate an inquiry into the irregularities in R&R package implementation,” he said.

‘67% works completed’

In a written answer to a question raised by YSRC member V Prabhakar Reddy, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said as per the report of the State government 66.96 per cent works of Polavaram were completed and the latest targeted date by the State government for its completion was June 2021. The minister said as per the progress reported, of 10,5,601 project displaced families (PDF), R&R in respect of 3,922 PDFs was completed. “The R&R of the remaining PDFs is planned in a phased manner. R&R activities are proposed to be completed well before the actual impoundment of water in the reservoir.”