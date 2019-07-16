Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh policeman suspended for cheating wife

It was alleged that cop Sundarachari married Poojitha three months ago by cheating his first wife Malleswari, who is working as a constable.

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi on Monday suspended constable S Sundarachari based on a complaint by his wife T Sivanaga Malleswari against him.

It was alleged that Sundarachari married Poojitha three months ago by cheating his first wife Malleswari, who is working as a constable at Sattenapalli rural police station. Malleswari attempted suicide by consuming rat poison on July 12.

A case was registered against Sundarachari at Sattenapalli town police station. Malleswari also lodged a complaint against her husband in Narasaraopet one town police station stating that she was cheated and harassed.

The SP suspended Sundarachari based on a report submitted by a police officer who conducted an inquiry into the charges against him.

