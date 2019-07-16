Andhra Pradesh policeman suspended for cheating wife

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi on Monday suspended constable S Sundarachari based on a complaint by his wife T Sivanaga Malleswari against him.

It was alleged that Sundarachari married Poojitha three months ago by cheating his first wife Malleswari, who is working as a constable at Sattenapalli rural police station. Malleswari attempted suicide by consuming rat poison on July 12.

A case was registered against Sundarachari at Sattenapalli town police station. Malleswari also lodged a complaint against her husband in Narasaraopet one town police station stating that she was cheated and harassed.

The SP suspended Sundarachari based on a report submitted by a police officer who conducted an inquiry into the charges against him.