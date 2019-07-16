Solve problems of rail commuters: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna devarayalu and MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy met Guntur Divisional Railway Manager VV Srinivasan at the DRM office here on Monday and discussed the problems faced by train commuters in Palnadu region.

The MP and MLA underlined the need for improving passenger amenities at the railway stations in Palnadu region.

They also said the ongoing new railway line project works in Palnadu region should be expedited.DRM Srinivasan promised to solve the problems being faced commuters in Palnadu region at the earliest. Additional DRM Ranganadh and senior railway officials attended the meeting.