Students happy with NEET proposal, experts sceptical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry’s decision to do away with NEET entrance exams for candidates aspiring for a post-graduation degree programme in medicine, has left the medical fraternity in a state of confusion.

While MBBS students have heaved a sigh of relief that their final year examination through a National Exit Test should be enough to get them a MD or MS seat, many are sceptical about the implementation of the proposal.

Both junior and senior doctors in the State argue that a hasty implementation without thorough discussions could lead to more corruption, demerit and inconsistencies in medical education which are the things that the proposal actually plans to tackle. Dr PS Vijyendar, chairman of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association questioned the future of the MBBS graduates who have already passed out and plan to pursue their post-graduation later.

“If a student’s final exit exam is taken into account, how will MBBS doctors who planned on pursuing their PG a few years after finishing their MBBS apply for their specialisation,” wondered Dr Vijyendar.

‘Reduces accountability’

Echoing Dr Vijyendar’s words of caution, Dr B Prathap Reddy, president of Indian Medical Association Hyderabad, pointed that this gives students who study in private medical colleges an edge over those of government colleges.

“Private medical colleges are capable of, increasing the marks of their students to get them PG seats. This will reduce accountability for private colleges. If the government indeed wants higher transparency and merit-based scores, then it should not do away with NEET, rather it should add levels of accountability and improve the existing examination structure,” he said.

However, Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of Health Reforms Doctors Association, partially supported the proposal saying, “This will help the students as they won’t have to appear for multiple exams, and also push private colleges and State universities to increase their quality of education, infrastructure and selection procedure.”