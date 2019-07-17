Home States Andhra Pradesh

After 9 eventful years, Narasimhan stepping down as Andhra Pradesh Governor 

Narasimhan, a retired IPS officer of 1968 batch, has served as director of Intelligence Bureau till his retirement in December 2006.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra governor, ESL Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After serving as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for more than nine years, ESL Narasimhan, the longest-serving Governor of the State, has been replaced by Biswabhusan Harichandan, a BJP leader from Odisha.

Narasimhan, a retired IPS officer of 1968 batch, has served as director of Intelligence Bureau till his retirement in December 2006. On January 17, 2007, he was appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh and on December 27, 2009, he was made in-charge governor of Andhra Pradesh when ND Tiwari stepped down following the infamous sex scandal. On January 23, 2010, he was formally appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. At the start of his tenure, the State was passing through a turbulent time as Telangana movement was at its peak. With the Centre deciding to bifurcate the State and create a new State, Telangana, Narasimhan as the Governor played an important role. His meetings with Congress leaders and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at that time, reportedly for discussing the possible aftermath of the State bifurcation, drew criticism from the TDP, which was in the Opposition at that time.  

Following the State bifurcation, Narasimhan continued as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 states that the Governor of the existing state of Andhra Pradesh would be the common Governor for both states “for a period as may be determined by the President.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Andhra Pradesh Governor 
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp