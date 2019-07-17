Andhra Pradesh Government, Oppsition cross swords in House over Sadavarti land, probe mooted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Treasury benches and the Opposition engaged in a verbal duel over Sadavarti Choultry land issue during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday.

To a question raised by YSRC MLA from Mangalagiri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy as to what action was being taken against the alleged corruption and irregularities in dealing with Sadavarti Choultry lands issue, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said the State government was contemplating an inquiry by a senior officer into the issue.

“The inquiry report will be tabled in the House within three months. Action will be taken against guilty officials, if any,” he said. On the occasion, Ramakrishna said the valuable assets of the charitable trust were likely to go into the hands of private persons and he accused the TDP government for the whole mess. “The TDP government has even lost the case in the Supreme Court,” he pointed out.

Responding to the allegations levelled by the YSRC MLA, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said his party welcomes the decision to conduct an inquiry into the entire issue. However, he said the ruling party legislator was trying to subvert the facts. Explaining the history of the lands, he said today only 83.11 acres of land have remained of the 470 acres at Thalambur in Kanchipuram of Tamil Naidu. According to him, when the previous government tried to auction the land, it was objected, following which a fact-finding committee was constituted and the value of land was determined at Rs 1,300 crore.

“However, in the auctions held, once Rs 22 crore bid was quoted and later Rs 43 crore. But in the end, the entire issue went to court. In the meantime, with Tamil Nadu laying claims, the issue has become a land dispute between the two States,” Naidu said. He advised the Treasury benches to refrain from making fake news. “Yesterday, the Finance Minister says Kia Motors came to AP due to YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He says Rajasekhara Reddy met Kia Motors chairman in 2009 and Kia Motors came in 2017. Has his soul met the chairman as YSR had died in 2009,” he questioned. Taking objection, Finance Minister B Rajendranath, said it was mentioned that in 2007 YSR had suggested the Kia Motors chief to invest in AP.