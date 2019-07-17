Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three found murdered in suspected case of human sacrifice

A police officer said they were working on the clues gathered at the crime scene and the four teams were on the hunt for the killers.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Police in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district were hunting on Tuesday for the killers of three elderly members of a family who were found murdered at a temple in a case of suspected human sacrifice.

Four police teams were constituted to probe the sensational crime, which is suspected to have been committed by treasure hunters as the blood of the victims were poured on the idol of Shivalinga and anthills adjacent to the temple.

A police officer said they were working on the clues gathered at the crime scene and the four teams were on the hunt for the killers.

Sivarami Reddy (70), who was trying to renovate an ancient temple at Korthikota village, his sisters Kamalamma (70) and sister Satyalaksmamma (75) were found murdered in the temple on Monday.

According to police the trio slept in the temple. They were brutally murdered in their sleep. Their throats were slit and the blood was collected in vessels to bathe the lingam in the blood.

As an ancient treasure is believed to be hidden in the temple, the gang looking for the same is suspected to have sacrificed the trio to propitiate the deity.

However, the police were investigating the case from all possible angles. As Sivarami Reddy was trying to restore the temple by forming a committee of locals, the investigators were trying to find it if he had any rivals.

Sivarami Reddy, who had retired as an instructor at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the district, and his sister Kamalamma were joined by their other sister, who had arrived from Bengaluru two days ago.

As Guru Purnima was falling on Tuesday, they wanted to make all arrangements for performing the rituals at the temple and decided to spend the night there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh human sacrifice Andhra Pradesh crime Andhra crime Andhra human sacrifice
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp