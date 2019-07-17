Babu returns as RTGS CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued an order appointing 2003-batch IAS officer Babu A as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS).

In July first week, the State government transferred Babu A from the post of CEO (FAC) of RTGS and also vice-chairman and managing director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) and asked him to report to the General Administration Department (GAD).However, he retained the RTGS CEO post in less than a fortnight.Meanwhile, Krishna GV Giri has been appointed as advisor to government (Industrial Promotion).