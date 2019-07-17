Clear all pleas under Spandana programme without any delay, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to clear all applications under the Spandana programme without any delay, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has felt that credibility of the government will be at stake if it failed to address people’s issues in time. He was speaking at a review meeting held with districts collectors and SPs through a video conference from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Of the 45,496 applications received under the programme between July 1 and July 12, as many as 1,904 have no financial implications. As many as 1,116 applications, which can be cleared in a week, should be expedited to avoid pendency, the Chief Minister said.

Asserting his commitment on eradication of corruption in all levels, Jagan said, “Time and again, I have been telling that we must provide a corruption-free government, and we must come to a position that corruption is eradicated from the mandal and police station levels, by sending strong signals.’’

Jagan enquired with the collectors of Guntur, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts about the increase in cases of malaria and instructed them to take immediate steps to arrest the same. He also said that a contingency plan on agriculture was being sent by the agriculture department for procurement and distribution of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers and to ensure that quality items were available in the market on time. Laboratories to test the quality of seeds and fertilisers would also be set up in every Assembly constituency.

He directed the district collectors to take steps to ensure that the housing scheme takes off by Ugadi.

Going by the reports of sand scarcity, the CM directed the officials to increase availability of sand without giving scope for corruption. “The new sand policy will come into force in September and in the meantime we should be able to supply the required sand. It is better to give the approving authority to an officer in the mandal level. As of now, only the district collectors are issuing permission for sand mining,” the CM said.

