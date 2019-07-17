Go for arbitration to resolve disputes: ACJ of Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day workshop organised by the Hyderabad regional centre of International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods (Arbitration) for R&B engineers began here on Tuesday.

At the inaugural session, the chief guest, Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of AP High Court C Praveen Kumar, highlighted the role of ICADR in providing legal suggestions and easy disposal of cases without much delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar said several cases were pending in various courts and delay in the dispensation of justice causes disillusionment among the litigants who approach the courts seeking justice.

“If justice is not delivered promptly within a reasonable span of time, there is an inherent danger of the parties seeking justice from extra-judicial sources,” he said.

The ACJ further said that the State government and the judiciary have been encouraging ADR methods, such as Mediation, Conciliation and Arbitration to supplement the traditional judicial system.

He called upon the R&B engineers to make use of the workshop as a platform to understand the arbitration procedure and plan necessary steps for quick redressal of the grievances as there would be no interference from the judicial authority.

ICADR Hyderabad regional centre in-charge JLN Murthy said the main objective of conducting the workshop was to create awareness among the engineers of the basic concepts of ADR methods, its recent amendments and the benefits of these methods as compared to traditional court litigation.

The ICADR Court in Hyderabad received 942 arbitration cases, out of which 494 were family disputes, he said. One acre land has been allocated at Tulluru in Amaravati for construction of ICADR regional office.