Guntur Collector holds interactive meets with farmers, students; explains schemes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Striking a friendly chord with farmers and students, Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has been trying to reach out to them by personally interacting with them in villages.

Soon after assuming charge, he has made visits to several villages in the district and met families of farmers who had committed suicide unable to repay their debts. He has been explaining to the families of the victims about the schemes, particularly the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, launched for them.

The Collector visited Adigoppala village under Durgi Mandal where he handed over a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to Hemanth, Balasu Venkata Appa Rao and Sudharani, a farmer couple who had committed suicide unable to repay debts. The Collector promised to admit him into Class 8 at Model School.

He handed over a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to Narayanamma, widow of a tenant farmer Chirumamilla Srinivasa Rao who had committed suicide due to debts at Vinjanampadu village in Vatticherukuru Mandal on June 27. He also extended a similar amount to Rosamma, widow of another tenant farmer Posam Srinivasa Rao who had committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the fields at Yerraguntlapadu Phirangipuram mandal.

Three more farmers committed suicide unable to repay debts at Anjanapuram, Charlagudipadu village and Madugula in Gurazala Mandal in July. They were Tadi Venkateswara Reddy, a farmer belonging to Anjanapuram, Kummari Rajulu, a tenant farmer of Madugula and Potta Punna Rao of Charlagudipadu, a farmer.

He assured that the government was ready to resolve all the problems of the farmers and implement several schemes for their welfare so the farmers should make good use of the schemes and not take the extreme step of ending their lives.

Samuel Anand Kumar has also been conducting surprise inspections at welfare hostels in Chilakaluripet, Medikonduru and Gurazala Mandals in Guntur district. During the inspections, he is tasting the meals prepared for children along with them.

He has been asking some questions to test their knowledge during interaction with them. He directed the wardens to take up repair works of the hostel buildings and asked the teachers to train students properly in their subjects. He warned the wardens that he would take stern action against them if they were negligent in providing proper food, water and other facilities to children.