Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Collector holds interactive meets with farmers, students; explains schemes

The Collector assured that the government was ready to resolve all the problems of the farmers and implement several schemes for their welfare.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar having a meal along with the inmates of the SW Hostel for Boys at Madugula on Monday night.

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar having a meal along with the inmates of the SW Hostel for Boys at Madugula on Monday night. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Striking a friendly chord with farmers and students, Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has been trying to reach out to them by personally interacting with them in villages.

Soon after assuming charge, he has made visits to several villages in the district and met families of farmers who had committed suicide unable to repay their debts. He has been explaining to the families of the victims about the schemes, particularly the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme,  launched for them.

The Collector visited Adigoppala village under Durgi Mandal where he handed over a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to Hemanth, Balasu Venkata Appa Rao and Sudharani, a farmer couple who had committed suicide unable to repay debts. The Collector promised to admit him into Class 8 at Model School.

He handed over a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to Narayanamma, widow of a tenant farmer Chirumamilla Srinivasa Rao who had committed suicide due to debts at Vinjanampadu village in Vatticherukuru Mandal on June 27. He also extended a similar amount to Rosamma, widow of another tenant farmer Posam Srinivasa Rao who had committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the fields at Yerraguntlapadu  Phirangipuram mandal.

Three more farmers committed suicide unable to repay debts at Anjanapuram, Charlagudipadu village and Madugula in Gurazala Mandal in July. They were Tadi Venkateswara Reddy, a farmer belonging to Anjanapuram, Kummari Rajulu, a tenant farmer of Madugula and Potta Punna Rao of Charlagudipadu, a farmer.  

He assured that the government was ready to resolve all the problems of the farmers and implement several schemes for their welfare so the farmers should make good use of the schemes and not take the extreme step of ending their lives.

Samuel Anand Kumar has also been conducting surprise inspections at welfare hostels in Chilakaluripet, Medikonduru and Gurazala Mandals in Guntur district. During the inspections, he is tasting the meals prepared for children along with them.

He has been asking some questions to test their knowledge during interaction with them. He directed the wardens to take up repair works of the hostel buildings and asked the teachers to train students properly in their subjects. He warned the wardens that he would take stern action against them if they were negligent in providing proper food, water and other facilities to children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Guntur Collector Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp