Guntur Municipal Corporation chief suspends town planning official

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar suspended a Town Planning section supervisor for dereliction of duty and encouraging several unauthorised constructions in Guntur city for selfish gains on Tuesday.a Rao allegedly neglected the orders of the executive authority and did not respond to call of duty.

He was charged with deliberately encouraging unauthorised constructions for selfish reasons in his jurisdiction, prompting the Commissioner to place him under suspension.

The executive authority issued notices after observing an unauthorised construction at 5/2 Arundelpet, but he colluded with the owner of the building and encouraged construction with full disobedience to the orders.

Hence, the GMC had incurred revenue loss. The Commissioner said that supervisor Narayana Rao should not leave the headquarters without obtaining written permission until completion of the departmental inquiry.