Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight with Kadapa MP onboard develops snag, returns to Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight developed a technical snag and had to return back to Renigunta Airport, Tirupati within a few minutes of take-off.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off from Renigunta airport at 7.30 am, took off at 8.50 am but within minutes the pilot noticed a technical snag and returned. The flight, however, came to a halt on the runway itself and the airport crew had to tow the flight to the terminal building.

The flight made an emergency landing and all the passengers are safe.

The technical staff are on the task of rectifying the problem. There are 60 passengers on board and all are safe. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy is said to be on the flight.