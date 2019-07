In major shakeup in Andhra Pradesh police department, 38 DSPs transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang issued orders transferring 38 deputy superintendents of police (DSP) on Tuesday.

They include DSPs working in various wings like the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Crime Investigation Department (CID), district training centres and others. They were posted as SDPOs. The DSPs, who were posted as SDPOs at those places, were asked to report to the police headquarters for fresh postings.

U Suryanaryana, DSP, CCS Kurnool, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kadapa. B Vijaya Kumar, DSP, Faction Zone, has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Mydukuru. L Sudhakar, DSP, ACB, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Proddatur. G Veera Raghava Reddy, DSP CID, has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Anantapur.

S Rama Kanth, DSP, Crimes, Tirumala has been transferred and posted as SPDO Dharmavaram. Lal Ahmed Shaik, DSP CID has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Guntakal. S Venkata Rao, DSP/AC, 5th APSP Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kadiri. V Vijaya Rao, DSP/SC/ST Cell-I Krishna District has been transferred and posted as SDPO Puttaparthi.

S Ramachandra Reddy, DSP, PTC, Anantapuram has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Tadipatri. E Nagendrudu, DSP CID has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Srikalahasti. B Narasappa, DSP, CCS Nellore has been transferred and posted as DSP, West Tirupati Urban. M Mohan Rao, DSP, CID has been transferred and posted as DSP Crimes, Tirupati Urban.

C Bhaskar Reddy, DSP,CID has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kurnool Town. V Narasimha Reddy, DSP, SB, Tirupati has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Dhone. M Chidananda Reddy has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Nandyal. N Kota Reddy, DSP, SB, Nellore has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Nellore Rural.

M Bhaskar Rao, DSP, CID has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Atmakuru, Nellore. B Sri Bhavani Harsha, DSP, RSASTF has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Guntur. J Srinivas Reddy, DSP, PTC, Anantapuram has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Nellore Town. YJ Ramasubba Reddy, SDPO, Tadipatri has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Chirala.

R Prakash Rao, ACP, Crimes Vijayawada has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Darsi. B Ravi Chandra, DSP,DTC has been transferred as SDPO, Kandukuru. S Manohara Rao, DSRP, Rajahamundry, has been transferred as SDPO, Markapur. M Veera Reddy, DSP,CID has been transferred as SDPO, Narasaraopet. R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, DSP, CID has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Sattenapalli.

K Sree Lakshmi, DSP, WPS, Vijayawada, has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Tenali. Y Srinivas Reddy, DSP, DTC, Prakasam has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Tulluru. D Durga Prasad who is waiting for posting appointed DSP, North Guntur. B Kamalakar Rao, DSP, Command Control, has been transferred and posted as DSP, South, Guntur Urban.BV Rama Rao, DSP, CID has been transferred and posted as DSP, West, Guntur Urban.

K Supraja, DSP, Traffic Urban has been transferred and posted as DSP, East Guntur Urban. P Nagaraja Reddy, ACP, Traffic-IV Vijayawada, has been posted as ACP Central, Vijayawada. K Surendranath Reddy, DSP, ACB, has been transferred and posted as ACP, Vijayawada. Md Sharifuddin, DSP, WPS Chittoor, has been transferred as ACP, North Vijayawada. M Ramesh Reddy, DSP, DTC, Kurnool has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Avanigadda. N Satyanandam, DSP,CID has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Gudiavada. B Srinivasulu , DSP, SC/ST Cell, Srikakulam has been transferred as SDPO, Nuzvid. GV Ramana Murthy, ACP, South, Vijayawada has been transferred and posted as SDPO Nandigama.