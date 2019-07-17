Irrigation department building to be interim Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh Governor

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Biswabhusan Harichandan was appointed the Andhra Pradesh Governor on Tuesday, the State government is making arrangements for his accommodation at the irrigation department building in the city. The building was earlier used as the camp office of then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the absence of Raj Bhavan in the newly-carved Andhra Pradesh, the government has decided to convert the department’s building at Governorpet as the temporary office-cum-residence of the Governor.The officials are certain that the preparations would be completed by the time Harichandan arrives in the city and assumes charge, date of which are yet to be announced.

General Administration Department Principal Secretary RP Sisodia, confirming the development, said works to turn the building into interim Raj Bhavan would be completed at the earliest. After Naidu decided to run his camp office from the venue, the government conducted official programmes and Cabinet meetings here.

The building also housed the High Court for some weeks after it was relocated from Hyderabad. The HC was later shifted to Nelapadu.