Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irrigation department building to be interim Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh Governor

The Irrigation department building was earlier used as the camp office of then Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.  

Published: 17th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The building which is to be official residence of the governor.

The building which is to be official residence of the governor. (Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Biswabhusan Harichandan was appointed the Andhra Pradesh Governor on Tuesday, the State government is making arrangements for his accommodation at the irrigation department building in the city. The building was earlier used as the camp office of then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.  

In the absence of Raj Bhavan in the newly-carved Andhra Pradesh, the government has decided to convert the department’s building at Governorpet as the temporary office-cum-residence of the Governor.The officials are certain that the preparations would be completed by the time Harichandan arrives in the city and assumes charge, date of which are yet to be announced.  

General Administration Department Principal Secretary RP Sisodia, confirming the development, said works to turn the building into interim Raj Bhavan would be completed at the earliest. After Naidu decided to run his camp office from the venue, the government conducted official programmes and Cabinet meetings here.

The building also housed the High Court for some weeks after it was relocated from Hyderabad.  The HC was later shifted to Nelapadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Governor Raj Bhavan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp