Pandemonium in Andhra Pradesh Assembly over minister Perni Venkataramaiah’s remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Pandemonium prevailed in the Assembly during the Question Hour on Tuesday, the 5th day of the Budget Session, with TDP members getting ready to storm the well in the House, taking objection to the comment of Transport Minister Perini Venkataramaiah (Nani) against party deputy leader in the House K Atchannaidu. Speaker Tammineni Seetharam asked the Opposition MLAs to confine to the subject. At one point of time, Atchannandu lost his cool and asked the Speaker to give him in writing as to what he has to say.

Sitaram asked Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu if he supports what his party legislator has said, to which Naidu answered in the negative. It all started with TDP legislator from Repalle Anagani Satyaprasad comment on the minister that he has come to the House preparing hurriedly in the morning, while the latter was answering to a question on comprehensive insurance to the autorickshaw drivers in the State.

The minister responded that he might not feel slighted, but the people of Repalle would feel let down seeing their MLA speaking in such a manner. When Satyaprasad said even people of Bandar, which is represented by the minister, would feel the same, Perni said that it was not only in Bandar, but even in Tekkali, represented by Atchannaidu, people would scold themselves for sending such people to the House. The issue ended with Perni offering to tender an apology.