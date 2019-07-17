Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police yet to get clues in triple murder at Lord Shiva temple

Three persons, including brother-sister duo and another woman were found murdered near the Shiva temple n Kodikikita of Tanakallu mandal.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Investigators probing the triple murder case at Lord Shiva temple in Kodikikita of Tanakallu mandal are yet to get clues to track down the killers.

Three persons, including brother-sister duo and another woman were found murdered near the Shiva temple and the blood from the trio was sprinkled on the Shivalingam and in the nearby anthill giving scope for suspicion that the trio might have been sacrificed to find hidden treasure.

According to officers associated with the investigation, the deceased Siva Reddy, who initiated the process of developing the temple and also constituted a trust board, was reportedly threatened by some unknown persons to leave the temple premises. Siva Reddy erected a temporary shed at the temple and took up renovation work.

“We are suspecting that Siva Reddy was threatened by treasure hunters. There were also reports that treasure hunters from neighbouring Karnataka made a vain bid to take up excavation at the temple on a couple of occasions,” sources said.

Police also found that the assailants did not slit the throat of the three victims, but pierced knives into their throats to get a gush of blood. “We suspect the assailants collected the gushing blood and sprinkled it on the temple premises,” the sources said. With not many clues available on the temple premises, police started searching the agriculture and abandoned wells in the nearby villages suspecting that the accused might have thrown the weapons, used in the offence, in them.

