Severe staff crunch hits Andhra Pradesh's Nellore government general hospital

New Nellore Government General Hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 103 crore in around 4,78,402 sq ft.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Nellore Government General Hospital.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at the Nellore Government General Hospital have been working under immense pressure due to staff shortage and budgetary constraints. The staff, who are supposed to treat 300 inpatients, are treating 540 inpatients daily in addition to 1,200 outpatients.The DSR Headquarters Hospital was built in 1968. It was upgraded into a teaching hospital after the establishment of ACSR Government Medical College.

It may be recalled that the New Nellore Government General Hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 103 crore in around 4,78,402 sq ft. It was set up with 540-bed capacity and seven modular anaesthetic and surgical paediatrics in the operation theatre. The casualty wing, administration department and outpatients undergo treatment at the old building.

The hospital administration has shifted some wards to the newly-constructed building on the premises some time ago. The outpatients, who visit the hospital are 1,300 on an average per day.

“General public, especially low and middle-income sections are facing hardship. Though the bed strength has increased, fresh recruitment has not been done. Public representatives from the district also failed to mount pressure on the government,” said CPM district secretary Ch Rajagopal.

“At present, patients are forced to wait for long hours for treatment. If the government provides all amenities and recruits new staff, the teaching hospital can become one of the best hospitals in the district,” a medical officer opined.

