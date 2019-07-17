Students found sleeping on Social welfare hostel floor in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Social welfare hostels in the district have long been neglected by the government. Till date, the students have not received uniforms, plates, glasses and trunk boxes.

The government has also not released funds towards mess bills and monthly expenses for the past seven months. Even though several representations were given to the officials, no action has been taken.

When Collector G Veerapandian inspected the AP Tribal Welfare Gurukul Boys’ School in Panyam on Monday night, he found that there was no warden or watchman at that time. He got the lock broken and was shocked to see students sleeping on the floor without bedsheets.

Most of the students were found sleeping under desks inside the classrooms. This has angered the Collector and he issued suspension orders for warden and staff concerned.

However, the situation is same in the BC and SC Hostels at B Camp in Kurnool, SC, ST and BC hostels at Joharapuram, ST hostel in Nandavaram, BC hostel at Mantralayam, SC Boys’ Hostel at Kodumur, SC hostel at Kosigi and BC hostel at Peddakadubur.

Almost all the hostels were being maintained poorly. One can see the damaged doors and windows and lack of fans in the bedrooms. With the officials concerned failing to take steps to provide amenities,

students are facing untold hardships.

When asked, the Panyam students told the Collector about mosquito menace and unhygienic conditions in the hostel.There are 180 hostels being run by various welfare departments in the district.

Of them, 78 are Social Welfare, 78 BC Welfare, 13 Tribal Welfare and the rest of the hostels belong to Minority community. About 60 per cent of the hostels are functioning from rented buildings. Nearly 15,000 students are studying in government hostels across the district.

BC Hostel Welfare Officers’ Association district president P Satyanarayana Raju said there is an urgent need to construct new buildings for hostels.

Teachers’ association district vice-president K Vijayabhaskar Yadav said though they have taken the issue to the notice of officials, nothing has changed.

Chief Minister lauds Kurnool district Collector for night stay at villages

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded District Collector G Veerapandian for interacting with a cross section of people in villages, hearing their grievances and striving to resolve their problems as part of ‘Palle Nidra’ programme.

As part of the programme, the Collector made a surprise visit to the Tribal Welfare Boys’ Hostel in Panyam on Monday night. On learning about the poor amenities in the hostel, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a teleconference with all the District Collectors and SPs.

Addressing the officials, the CM said hereafter school uniforms will be handed over to parents as they can get them stitched according to the measurements of their wards. He also directed the Collectors to resolve drinking water problems, besides construction of compound walls and toilets.

