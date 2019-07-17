Two electrocuted while going to fetch water in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two persons electrocuted at Pedda Marriveedu in Kurnool district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Jayalinga (34) and his neighbour Naveen (13), both residents of Pedda Marriveedu in Gonegandla Mandal.

According to sources, the duo died when they accidentally came in contact with a hanging electric wire. The duo were going on a motorbike to collect water from a nearby water body. Passers-by informed the matter to their parents. Meanwhile, the villagers, along with the family members of the deceased, staged a protest against the negligent attitude of the electricity officials. They claimed that the staff failed to fix electric poles.