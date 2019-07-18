Bapatla celebrates 114th anniversary of its Town Hall

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: P C Sai Babu, secretary, Forum for Better Bapatla, speaking at the 114th anniversary of the historic Town Hall in Bapatla on Wednesday, said that the Town Hall was the nerve centre of this area. It gave birth to many movements, he said.

The concept of linguistic state policy originated from here in 1913. The call for separate Telugu State for the people of Andhra was made louder and stronger from this venue, Sai Babu said.

The historical Town Hall was inaugurated on July 17, 1905, by the then Guntur District Collector Brodie. The Town Hall was constructed to commemorate the coronation of King Edward, the VII Emperor of India. The residents of Bapatla, as a token of their loyalty towards their sovereign, came forward and subscribed liberally for the construction of the Town Hall.

Many national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babu Rajendra Prasad and Rajaji addressed public meetings at this venue during the freedom movement. The historical First Andhra Conference was also held here in the year 1913. Thus, it has become a centre for all cultural and social activities in Bapatla town.

Women’s Degree College lecturers Seshu, Sujata and several students participated.