BJP eyes big leaders who faced defeat in polls

National BJP leaders have been making frequent visits to Andhra Pradesh to hold parleys with potential candidates

Published: 18th July 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:07 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP, which wants to grow in Andhra Pradesh, is eyeing candidates of regional parties, who unsuccessfully contested the recent parliament and assembly elections. Not just the State saffron brigade, but national leaders have been making frequent visits to the State to hold parleys with potential candidates and inviting them to join the BJP.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, who has been actively working on having noted leaders join his party, sources said, has initiated talks with several veterans. “State BJP leaders are looking at cadre strengthening, but national leaders are simultaneously approaching people. While few are voluntarily joining us, others have been approached by us,” a senior leader explained.

The party has also roped in YS Chowdary, popularly called Sujana Chowdary, who had defected the TDP and joined the BJP along with three of his Rajya Sabha colleagues, to ‘strengthen the party’ here. While Sujana has been maintaining that he was not entrusted with the job to poach people from the TDP, sources in the BJP claim otherwise.

Adding fuel to this, Sujana had announced that he would tour across the State to build the base of the party, which managed an abysmal vote share of less than one percent in the recent polls. With the BJP leaders repeatedly claiming that several TDP leaders, including sitting MLAs, were in touch with them, the national leadership, sources added, was seeing this as an opportunity to increase the party’s stakes in AP. The RSS, is also doing its part.

“As people from other parties don’t share our ideology, it is important to have those who shares our own. So, the RSS heads camped here recently and discussed how to grow its base in South India. It was an apolitical meeting, but certain issues on increasing the base was also deliberated on,” a member of the party said on conditions of anonymity.

