Home States Andhra Pradesh

Buggana pokes fun at TDP over ‘poor’ quality of capital works

FM highlights budgetary allocations for YSRC govt’s flagship schemes

Published: 18th July 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday took potshots at the previous TDP government on various issues. Speaking in the Assembly, Buggana said unlike the previous regime, the YSRC government made budgetary allocations for implementing 80 per cent of the issues mentioned in its election manifesto.

Apart from highlighting the budgetary allocations for various schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi and Aarogyasri and giving clarifications on issues raised by the TDP members, Buggana’s criticism of the policies and schemes of the previous TDP government left many members in splits.

Refuting the allegations of the TDP leaders that the budget has no clarity on the grant-in-aid from the Centre, he said the funds under the said category were low compared to that mentioned in the vote-on-account passed by the TDP government four months ago.

“The previous TDP government had spent just Rs 277 crore for the capital. Now, the TDP is making a hue and cry over the allocation of Rs 500 crore for Amaravati in the budget,” he pointed out.

“After spending Rs 1,777 crore including Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre, the previous government constructed buildings (Assembly and temporary Secretariat) after awarding the contract at Rs 12,000 per square foot. We can get residential building at Gachibowli in Hyderabad at Rs 5,000 per square foot. But, here in a locality surrounded by banana gardens and other crops, the former TDP government spent Rs 12,000 per square foot,” the Finance Minister wondered.He also took a dig at the “poor quality of works” of the State Secretariat building.

“When it comes to facilities, the rain water will leak into the buildings. As a result of lack of windows, employees are suffering from lung problems and going to doctor for a check-up once a month. Interestingly, people from the US and other countries, going by the graphics and publicity on Amaravati by the TDP, are enquiring about the facilities in the capital city. After touring several nations for construction of Amaravati, the then government finally roped in film director SS Rajamouli for the building designs,’’ Buggana said, leaving many YSRC members in splits.

Alleging that the former TDP government spent Rs 4,850 crore against the allocation of Rs 736 crore under Neeru-Chettu scheme in the past five years to benefit party sympathisers, the Finance Minister said the TDP failed to fulfil the election promise of loan waiver.

He also made fun of names of the TDP government’s schemes such as Vanam Manam, Mee Intiki Mee Bhoomi, Happy Sunday, Jala Harati and Domalapai Dandayatra and alleged that publicity was at its peak, without any results (matter weak, publicity peak) during the TDP regime.

What the FM says

The YSRC government will not make more debts by crossing FRBM limits, as done by the TDP government
Govt will run liquor business as part of its commitment to impose prohibition in a phased manner
The TDP govt did not allocate funds for payment of last two instalments of the debt redemption scheme in the vote-on-account
Rs 1,777 cr Money spent for capital constructions by  previous regime  
Rs 1,500 cr Funds came from Centre

Lone JSP MLA lauds budget

The lone MLA of Jana Sena in the  Assembly Rapaka Varaprasad was all praise for the budget introduced by the State government. Participating in  discussion on budget in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Jana Sena MLA said that his party would not confine to opposing whatever the government was doing.” The party will welcome the pro-people policies of the government,” he maintained

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp