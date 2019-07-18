Buggana pokes fun at TDP over ‘poor’ quality of capital works

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday took potshots at the previous TDP government on various issues. Speaking in the Assembly, Buggana said unlike the previous regime, the YSRC government made budgetary allocations for implementing 80 per cent of the issues mentioned in its election manifesto.

Apart from highlighting the budgetary allocations for various schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi and Aarogyasri and giving clarifications on issues raised by the TDP members, Buggana’s criticism of the policies and schemes of the previous TDP government left many members in splits.

Refuting the allegations of the TDP leaders that the budget has no clarity on the grant-in-aid from the Centre, he said the funds under the said category were low compared to that mentioned in the vote-on-account passed by the TDP government four months ago.

“The previous TDP government had spent just Rs 277 crore for the capital. Now, the TDP is making a hue and cry over the allocation of Rs 500 crore for Amaravati in the budget,” he pointed out.

“After spending Rs 1,777 crore including Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre, the previous government constructed buildings (Assembly and temporary Secretariat) after awarding the contract at Rs 12,000 per square foot. We can get residential building at Gachibowli in Hyderabad at Rs 5,000 per square foot. But, here in a locality surrounded by banana gardens and other crops, the former TDP government spent Rs 12,000 per square foot,” the Finance Minister wondered.He also took a dig at the “poor quality of works” of the State Secretariat building.

“When it comes to facilities, the rain water will leak into the buildings. As a result of lack of windows, employees are suffering from lung problems and going to doctor for a check-up once a month. Interestingly, people from the US and other countries, going by the graphics and publicity on Amaravati by the TDP, are enquiring about the facilities in the capital city. After touring several nations for construction of Amaravati, the then government finally roped in film director SS Rajamouli for the building designs,’’ Buggana said, leaving many YSRC members in splits.

Alleging that the former TDP government spent Rs 4,850 crore against the allocation of Rs 736 crore under Neeru-Chettu scheme in the past five years to benefit party sympathisers, the Finance Minister said the TDP failed to fulfil the election promise of loan waiver.

He also made fun of names of the TDP government’s schemes such as Vanam Manam, Mee Intiki Mee Bhoomi, Happy Sunday, Jala Harati and Domalapai Dandayatra and alleged that publicity was at its peak, without any results (matter weak, publicity peak) during the TDP regime.

What the FM says

The YSRC government will not make more debts by crossing FRBM limits, as done by the TDP government

Govt will run liquor business as part of its commitment to impose prohibition in a phased manner

The TDP govt did not allocate funds for payment of last two instalments of the debt redemption scheme in the vote-on-account

Rs 1,777 cr Money spent for capital constructions by previous regime

Rs 1,500 cr Funds came from Centre

Lone JSP MLA lauds budget

The lone MLA of Jana Sena in the Assembly Rapaka Varaprasad was all praise for the budget introduced by the State government. Participating in discussion on budget in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Jana Sena MLA said that his party would not confine to opposing whatever the government was doing.” The party will welcome the pro-people policies of the government,” he maintained